Another Wheatley Church Member Charged Under Reopening Ontario Act

It appears a church in Wheatley didn't get the message on Boxing Day.

Chatham-Kent Police laid a charge under the Reopening Ontario Act following a call to the Old Colony Mennonite Church.

Officers arrived to find more than 100 unmasked parishioners inside the church — current provincial regulations limit religious gatherings to just 10 people and a municipal bylaw states masks must be worn.

The following day, December 27, police returned to the property to once again find a large gathering inside the church with those in attendance not wearing masks.

A 43-year-old Merlin man, took responsibility and was formally charged.

According the police, the church goers agreed to end the service early and leave the property.

The member of the church who was charged will appear in court in the new year.