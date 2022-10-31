Another year of haunting at Scarehouse Windsor

Another solid year of horror for Scarehouse Windsor.

The co-owner of Scarehouse believes they were blessed and spoiled in the last few years during the pandemic as they never had to close down.

Shawn Lippert says this year, everyone has been in a very festive mood.

He says the lack of restrictions this, has led to a more enjoyable year for Scarehouse.

"Over the last two years there was always some sort of restriction, whether it be a mask or distancing, how many people you can have in the building and now we're just back to what things were pre-COVID in 2019. Everyone is dressed up, they're coming in, they're having fun."

Lippert says the Saturday before Halloween is usually the most popular night.

"The big night in the past has always been last Saturday, that's considered the haunt industry Super Bowl and we hit all those numbers and maxed out. The big push is over and now we're kind of coasting to the finish line."

Lippert says the reception for this year's Scarehouse has been very positive.

He says many attractions have had a complete makeover.

"We added more seating to the Immersive Dinner Experience, which added a whole level of people coming in, the Funhouse was the one we worked very hard on this year we added a giant vortex and a bunch of crazy clowns in there running around and scaring people."

Scarehouse Windsor features four attractions including the Funhouse, Haunted Darkness, Scared Evil, and the Zombie Maze.

It also featured an Immersive Dinner Experience, with four different room themes, catered by Nico Taverna.

The last day of the attraction is Halloween night on Monday, October 31.

Scarehouse is located at 1441 McDougall St.