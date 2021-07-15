Anthony Orlando Named Windsor West Conservative Candidate

Anthony Orlando has been named as the Federal Conservative candidate for Windsor West.

According to a statement from the riding association, Orlando is the owner of Orlando Brothers Construction, has been married to his wife for 32 years and has five sons.

He is also described as a loyal and dedicated Windsorite, with a passion to get the best results for our region in all sectors of our economy.

The Electoral District Association of Windsor West will make the official announcement on Friday at 12 p.m. at MD’s Sports Bar & Smoke House.

Henry Lau was the Windsor West Conservative party candidate in the 2019 federal election.