Anti-Fur Activists Grab Motorists' Attention in Windsor

A 27-ft banner that read "End Fur Farming" grabbed the attention of motorists in Windsor this Boxing Day.

Local animal rights activists draped the sign over the eastbound lanes of the E.C. Row Expressway at Central Avenue at noon Thursday and remained there most of the afternoon.

The goal is to raise awareness about animal cruelty happening at fur farms across Ontario.

Protestor Jolene Bulmer is with Windsor-Detroit Farm Animal Safe and tells AM800 News it isn't a coincidence that they chose Boxing Day to try to drum up support to ban fur farming.

"Just in case people did get any of those gifts that do have the cruel fur on them, gloves, coats, boots, they're just awful too," she says. "It's just to have people give a second look into what they're buying or what they received as a gift."

She says the amount of support the group received was a pleasant surprise.

"We're getting so many people honking, so many people waving, so many peace signs, so many rock on signs," added Bulmer. "We're hoping people actually look in their hearts and support us with banning fur farming."

If even a few motorists rethink their choices when it comes to fur, Bulmer says the day is a success.

"There are so many alternatives out there, but some people still choose to rock this ugly decoration," she says.

Close to 20 people stood on the overpass Thursday afternoon.