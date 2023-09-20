Anti-LGBTQ rallies planned across Canada

Protests and counter-protests for and against the country's LGBTQ community are being held across Canada today.

Members of the group "1-Million-March-4-Children" say rally participants are "standing together against gender ideology in schools."

Meanwhile, Sarah Worthman, an LGBTQ advocate who is co-organizing at least 63 counter-protests across the country, says Canadians need to stand up for the community outside of Pride events.

British Columbia's human rights commissioner, Kasari Govender, called the anti-LGBTQ marches "hate-fuelled."

She says while peaceful demonstration protects democracy and generates debate, the human rights of the LGBTQ community are "not up for debate."

In a letter sent to Premier David Eby, BC Teachers' Federation president Clint Johnston wrote that the union has expressed concerns over the rallies as part of an anti-trans movement across North America.

He says protesters are using "parental consent" as a dog whistle for rising homophobia and transphobia and the movement must be stopped.

In Windsor, the group Parents for Parents' Rights will hold a rally in Dieppe Gardens on the city's waterfront Wednesday morning.

Spokesperson Elton Robinson says speeches begin at 9:15 and there will be a march at 10:45.

The group says it stands with concerned parents of all faiths, secular and LGBTQ, standing up for their duty to raise their children, free from government overreach and bad school board policies.

