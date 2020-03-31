Antonino's Hoping for Another Successful Takeout Tuesday

Once again, it's Takeout Tuesday.

The initiative was rolled out last week in an effort to support local restaurants forced to close their dining rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president of Antonino's Original Pizza says customers responded well in week one and he's hoping for more of the same this time around.

"It's like reorganizing the deck chairs on the Titanic," says Joe Ciaravino, President of Antonino's Pizza. "If ever that line applies, it applies now. We've totally changed our business model to curbside pick-up with pre-payment over the phone. We don't want ever a debit or credit card terminal being used to avoid any cross contamination and keeping the social distancing."

Ciaravino says he's anticipating another great and safe turnout.

"You don't have to come in the store. In fact, our store is on lockdown. We're not letting anybody except employees and essential personnel in," he says. "We bring it to your car, keep a safe social distance and it's the best way to eat other than cooking at home."

Ciaravino says he'd like to see more restaurants re-open amid the pandemic, adding "We've got to take our civic duty seriously and keep the food channels open. We're got to feed people and I'm encouraging other restaurant owners that are currently shutdown to change their model and feed people. We need to do that."

As part of a state of emergency announced earlier this month, the province issued an order that all bars and restaurants must close, except to provide takeout food and delivery.

— With files from AM800's Rob Hindi