Antonino's Launches Annual Heart Shaped Pizza Fundraiser

Windsor's Antonino's Original Pizza is launching its 10th annual heart-shaped pizza fundraiser in support of heart care.

Owner Joe Ciaravino says $1 will be donated to the cardiac program at Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) for each heart shaped pizza or desert purchased in February.

He tells AM800 News a paper heart can also be purchased in support of the fundraiser.

"Basically people just donate a $1 and we put their name or the name of their loved one on the heart and we put them in the windows," he says. "A lot of years you can't even see out the windows with all the paper hearts."

Students throughout Windsor-Essex usually donate their time to cut paper hearts, but with the pandemic, WRH staff will be taking over.

"A heartfelt thank you, excuse the pun, to volunteers at WRH for helping us raise this money for such a good cause," he added.

Anyone who plans on celebrating with a heart shaped pizza on Valentine's Day should order ahead, according to Ciaravino.

"It's turned out to be our busiest day of the year actually, who would have thunk it," he says. "We strongly suggest people place their orders well in advance on Valentine's Day."

Ciaravino says all three Antonino's locations are participating in the fundraiser.

More than $4,000 was raised for cardiac care at Windsor Regional Hospital last year.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.