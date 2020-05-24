Anyone Who Suspects they Have COVID-19 Can Now be Tested in Ontario

Residents throughout Ontario are being asked to get tested for COVID-19.

Premiere Doug Ford made it clear that testing is the next phase in containing the pandemic Sunday and the province is "laser focused" on getting it done.

"If you're worried you have COVID-19 or that you've been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, even if you're not showing symptoms, please go get a test.," says Ford. "You will not be turned away and you don't need an appointment. Just show up to a testing centre."

Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky says the call for more testing is needed but the province isn't making sure hospitals have the capacity to do it.

"They're not ensuring municipalities like ours actually have a steady supply of test kits to be able to do that," says the New Democrat. "We do not have the lab capacity to be processing that test in a timely manner to ensure that there's a quick turnaround time so people who are carriers of COVID-19 are identified quickly and are able to go in isolation."

Windsor Regional Hospital President and CEO David Musyj says test kits are not an issue at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre.

He says there have been issues getting results back at long-term health-care facilities, but lab results have been coming back to the hospital within 48-hours.

"They're working on the lab issues to get the results back as quickly as possible. Go get tested; we need to get the numbers up," says Musyj. "Short of a cure or a vaccine, which is 100 per cent effective or close to it, the only way we're going to get in front of this is to know what is out there."

He says along with nursing staff, two doctors that can address primary care needs, will be on hand so residents can get everything taken care of at the assessment centre without having to go to multiple locations ​

No one should go to a clinic or their family doctor for a test, according to Musyj.

"There has been some discussion in regards to doing that; don't do that. Come to the assessment centre because otherwise you're going to be spreading out the risk. Get swabbed there and get your primary care issue also identified," he says.

Musyj says the screening process used to determine who will be tested has been eliminated so turnaround time will be quick.

The assessment centre is near the Goyeau Street entrance of the hospital's campus at 1030 Ouellette Ave.

It's open seven days a week from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, but Musyj says the hospital is prepared to expand hours if needed.

Musyj asks the public to wear to wear a non-medical grade mask to protect others, be patient and respect physical distancing.