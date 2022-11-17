Apartment fire in Wallaceburg causes $200,000 in damages

No injuries are reported after an apartment fire in Wallaceburg.

According to Chatham-Kent fire, the blaze broke out early this morning around 1:20 a.m. in the 800-block of Wallace Street.

When crews arrived, they were met with smoke and flames coming from a second storey unit.

Officials say crews went on an offensive attack and the fire was knocked down quickly.

Chatham-Kent fire says contents within the unit and the unit itself were heavily damaged.

There is also water damage to the unit below and beside plus smoke damage throughout the entire building.

Damage is pegged at $200,000.

The cause has been listed as undetermined.