Apartment rental rates on the rise in Windsor

An increase in rental rates in Windsor.

According to Zumper’s latest monthly Canadian Rent Report, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Windsor hit $1,270 in May, a five per cent increase compared to April. That's also up over 15.50 per cent compared to May 2021.

The five per cent month-over-month increase for a one-bedroom apartment was also the highest increase in Canada, while the 15.50 per cent year-over-year increase was the second highest increase in Canada.

The latest figures put Windsor 18th in Canada out of 25 markets tracked by Zumper, right above Winnipeg and just $20 less a month than the average one-bedroom apartment rental rate in Calgary.

The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment hit $1,540 in May, a 2.7 per cent increase over April, and a 10 per cent increased compared to May 2021.

Canadian Rent Report statistics compiled by Zumper. June 15, 2022 (Image courtesy of Zumper)

Zumper spokesperson Crystal Chen says heading into the summer months, this is when demand usually picks up.

"Many of leases end around now and renters are making their next move. We looked at 24 cities, 75 per cent of the cities in the report growing monthly rents and 60 per cent had double-digit year-over-year rent price growth rates," she says.

Chen believes along with seasonal factors creating competition for rentals, rising interest rates are playing a factor.

People could, seeing rising interest rates, maybe the hold off to purchase and continue renting," she adds.

Vancouver, BC continued to rank as the most expensive city with one-bedroom rent increasing 1.8 per cent to $2,240. Toronto, was the 2nd priciest market with one-bedroom rent ticking up 0.5 per cent to $2,000.

Zumper, a property rental website, analyzes hundreds of thousands of listings to compile data on rental rates across Canada.