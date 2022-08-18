APEC 1 conductor pipe competed in Wheatley

More progress has been made in regards to work at the site of a gas leak and explosions in Wheatley last year.

Chatham officials say the installation of a 13" conductor pipe on the APEC 1 has been completed.

In addition to the pipe being completed crews have removed the former casing from the well in the municipal parking lot.

There has been no gas emission at the location since July 6, but officials warn residents to call 9-1-1 if they smell gas at any time.