Aphria Announces Merger to Create World's Largest Cannabis Company

Leamington-based Aphria Inc. and Tilray Inc. say they will combine to become the world's largest cannabis company based on revenue.

The companies say as part of their agreement, Aphria will receive 0.8381 shares of Tilray for each Aphria common share, while Nanaimo-based Tilray's shareholders will see no adjustment to its holdings.

Once the deal is finalized Aphria's shareholders will own about 62 per cent of the outstanding Tilray shares on a fully diluted basis.

Aphria's current chairman and chief executive Irwin D. Simon will lead the combined company, while Tilray chief executive Brendan Kennedy will join the new company's board.

The two companies will operate under the Tilray name with shares trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol TLRY.

The deal is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2021.

