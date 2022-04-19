APMA President backs legislation aimed at protecting border crossings

Ontario legislation passed last week aims to make sure a blockade like the one at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor won't happen again.

The "Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act" is meant to safeguard the movement of goods and people across the borders. The act is aimed at protecting workers, job creators, and international trade relationships.

Flavio Volpe is President of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA). He played an important part in ending the blockade in Windsor.

Volpe says legislation that was already in place wasn't enough to keep trade flowing smoothly.

"It's one thing to say that the Highway Traffic Act prevents people from standing in the middle of the street. It's another thing for us to rely on the enforcement on what is a secondary piece of legislation, to spare us from anti-government movements like we saw in the blockade," he told AM800 News.

Volpe adds, he believes there should be consequences for disrupting international trade.

"If you're going to protest there are places and ways to do it. If you're going to target industry so as to multiply the effect of your protest on society at large, then you should know that the consequences are material, and immediate."

He explains the idea for the legislation came from his legal efforts during the blockade, and what the government did to handle the issue.

"One of the things that we talked to officials at Queens Park about was, 'Let's take the principle of that, and the emergency orders the province had instituted the day before, and see if we can't add that to the playbook'," said Volpe.

The "Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act" allows officers to seize and move vehicles and objects. It also allows them to seize drivers' licences, licence plates, and cancel vehicle licences among other measures.

The act was passed on April 13th, 2022.

- with files from AM800's Patty Handysides