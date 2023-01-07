APMA President thrilled with debut of Project Arrow

The first Canadian zero-emission vehicle has officially debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Fifty-eight partners led by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association collaborated on the car, also known as Project Arrow.

The Manufacturer's Association hasn't launched a global automaker in 100 years, however, Project Arrow proves that they can offer mobility technology.

The sleek, silver concept vehicle was revealed at the trade show was entirely designed, engineered and built in the country.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Flavio Volpe, President of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, says everyone around the globe has been buzzing about the vehicle since it was released Thursday.

He says many automakers expressed interest in the vehicle while at the show.

"This car is currently at the biggest technology demo show on the planet where we had a whole bunch of automakers looking at the suppliers technologies, where what we said was, 'if you want to be on the Arrow, its got to be commercially ready technology and scalable by 2025'."

He says one of the features in the vehicle is state of the art sensors and cameras that are usually used outside of a vehicle, that are now inside.

"Including intelligent textiles that for example, track and monitor the vitals and the health of the passengers that are in the vehicle. If you're having a health emergency, can the sensors then trigger a whole bunch of the other systems to change the ambient temperature, to call emergency services, it's a level three autonomous vehicle, will it take you to the emergency room?"

He says what the future plans for this vehicle are.

"We're going to show it to Canadians at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto in the middle of February. We're going to bring it to Industry Day, but we're going to put it on the floor of the AutoShow for 10 days. We definitely owe a visit to Windsor, so we're working on an event in this first quarter of this year to bring it there."

Project Arrow was named after Avro CF-105 Arrow, a supersonic interceptor jet aircraft that was built in Canada in the 1950s.

The vehicle will now undergo additional road testing in the upcoming months to prove range capacity.