APMA president urging protestors to think about impact on the local community

The president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association is urging the protestors at the Ambassador Bridge to think about the impact they're having on their fellow residents.

Flavio Volpe says roughly $300-million in goods cross the bridge each day, and when that supply is cut off, those in manufacturing can't go to work, businesses struggle to get the items they need and essentials like food and medicine aren't available to the community.

Volpe says, he's not opposed to protests, but there's better ways to do it.

"These people are talking about a movement and I don't know what kind of movement gets started by pissing off hundreds of thousands of people who can't go to work, including tens of thousands of actual truckers who can't take a load across and get paid."

He says demonstrators will quickly lose support.

"Everybody else who is going to be at home tomorrow and not working tomorrow, they're not going to rush down to the bridge and say, "Thank you, you're fighting for our rights." They're going to say, "Who the hell are you? And what gave you the right to cause for me to not be able to work today?"

Volpe says protestors are going to have a lot of auto workers to answer to.

"These are people from the area who are inflicting this kind of damage to their neighbours and friends. Aren't you embarrassed? Are you going to go home and look at your friends and say you're fighting for their freedom? They don't need you to turn around and tell them what freedom looks like and then go and take it away from them by standing on the bridge."

The Ambassador Bridge is Canada's busiest link to the U.S. accounting for about 25% of trade between the two countries.

Demonstrators began to block traffic near the bridge on Monday afternoon protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and many refuse to leave until restrictions are lifted.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides