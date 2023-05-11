APMA President weighs in on future of on-demand car features

A new study in the U.S. shows automakers expecting to make big profits charging consumers for on-demand features like hands-free driving or heated seats will face struggles.

Cox Automotive released their study "Software Monetization: The Emergence of Vehicle Features on Demand" earlier this week.

It showed that most in-market car shoppers weren't familiar with the idea of paying for on-demand features, and many expect it would be too costly to subscribe.

According to the research, people who buy Ford, Tesla, Jeep, and Dodge vehicles were more likely than those shopping for other brands to consider vehicles with on-demand features.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, President of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association Flavio Volpe weighed in.

Volpe says this is an on-going discussion in the marketplace now, but companies will have to be careful not to alienate potential buyers.

"We all have smartphones now, we all buy apps, we may pay in that app for service, it's an expected consumer behaviour on things that are digitally platformed. What it isn't is for people who buy cars, hey look I've bought a car, it's got eight cylinders in it but you're going to deactivate two of them if I don't pay? That's the difficult sale for people," he stated.

He says if it's not over the air digital-based features that they're unlocking, people will likely be hesitant.

General Motors expects software micro transactions to generate between $20 billion to $25 billion annually in revenue by 2030, though they haven't indicated which perks they might be putting behind a paywall.

Volpe says it's important for automakers to be open and transparent, and show people what exactly it is they would be getting.

"If you're buying an electric car that's got an 85-kilowatt battery in it, and has 800 volts, it's got a whole bunch of other features we can do than if you buy the internal combustion engine equivalent. We're in a transition period, I think this is going to be the future of automotive product, but car makers have not made a good job of selling it to us."

Last year, BMW started selling subscription-based services in some countries, including charging drivers $18 a month for heated seats.

Volpe says even there with a trusted company, the rollout was not good.

"We bungled the rollout, and then you create a scenario where customers may not trust you or your brand. So it's got to be very clear. Like, BMW, incredible product, great stuff, one of the best car companies in the world. Even them, their marketing department said no, no, no, they'll be no controversy if we lock the heated seats for $18 a month, and here we are," he said.

The study found the top five features shoppers said they'd be willing to pay a monthly fee for included remote start, a vehicle locator, heated seats, dashcams and a digital key.

- with files from AM800's The Shift and The Associated Press