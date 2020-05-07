Appeal Hearing Over Hospital Location to Resume Monday

Citizens for an Accountable Mega Hospital Planning Process along with Windsor Regional Hospital and the City of Windsor will return to the virtual courtroom on Monday.

They met on Wednesday with Justice Gregory Verbeem to go over CAMPP's motion for leave to appeal a recent decision by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.

CAMPP is asking the Ontario Divisional Court for permission to appeal a ruling by LPAT, which dismissed the group's appeal in late 2019 over the rezoning of the proposed hospital on County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession.

CAMPP's lawyer Eric Gillespie started off the hearing by requesting to introduce "fresh evidence" dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the shut down of Transit Windsor as it relates to the planning process and location for the proposed hospital.

After hearing submissions for about five-and-a-half hours from all parties, Justice Verbeem dismissed CAMPP's request.

CAMPP wants the court to consider several issues including ensuring emergency services are properly located, that planning properly considers climate change impacts, as well as consulting First Nations.

The hearing resumes on Monday at 10 a.m..