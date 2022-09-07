Apple picking season underway at one local orchard

A local apple orchard is ready for apple picking season.

Harold Wagner, owner of Wagner Orchards & Estate Winery in Maidstone says residents can now come out and pick their apples.

"We got galas first in line because they're always the first ones and they're a little sweeter apple," says Wagner. "Empire after that and then mutsu and then the delicious come after that so it kind of goes out like that."

He says crowds will start rolling in this weekend and expects it to last until at least mid-October.

As for this year's crop, Wagner is happy with it.

"It looks pretty good," says Wagner. "It's pretty good size wise and decent amounts but they look pretty good."

Photo courtesy: Wagner Orchards & Estate Winery's Facebook page

He says apple picking season seems to be a little late this year only by a couple of days.

Wagner adds the pandemic did slow things down the past two years but with restrictions being lifted, he's anticipating more people coming out to visit the orchard.

The orchard is located at 1222 Lakeshore Road 103.