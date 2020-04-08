Application Approved for Another Cannabis Retail Shop in Windsor

Another cannabis retail store is looking to set up shop in Windsor's downtown core.

City council has approved an application for a store at 74 Chatham St. W., the former home of Pause Cafe.

Ward Two City Councillor, Fabio Costante, supported the application.

Costante says council has also been told to expect more applications for cannabis retail stores.

"It's great that we're seeing this time of business activity continuing in spite of the pandemic that we're going through right now," he says.

Costante says he hasn't heard of any applications, at this time, for his ward.

"If there are applications that are coming forward in ward two, I'd be generally supportive, always with a view to consulting with the nearby residents and talking to neighbours about their thoughts," he says.

Costante says he's hearing the demand is higher than the supply right now for cannabis.

"A lot of entrepreneurs and some business owners are taking advantage of this huge demand for cannabis and I figured once the province allowed for the applications to go through, we'd see quite a bit and that's what's happening," he says.

Greentown Ontario is the company behind the application, which now heads to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario for final licence approval.

Windsor's first cannabis retail shop opened on Ouellette Avenue at the end of March.

Council previously approved two other applications, one near Devonshire Mall and the other near Lauzon Road.