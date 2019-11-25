Applications Available for Summer Student Lottery 

We may be heading into winter, but the City of Windsor has announced applications are available for the Summer Student Lottery Program.

Students can apply online and to ensure the hiring is fair, the selection of students is based on a computer program which randomly draws applications.

The program gives eligible post-secondary students the chance to gain valuable work experience in a variety of areas, according to Executive Director of Human Resources Vincenza Mihalo.

"Parks, sports fields, some indoor work as well, some public work as it relates to pot holes or assisting with some traffic counts," she says.

Mihalo says the exact number of hires will depend on how much money is earmarked for the program in 2020.

"We don't have an exact number yet because it will depend on the budget, but our normal number hovers around 150," added Mihalo.

Applicants will get word on potential employment a little earlier this time around, according to Mihalo.

She says the plan is to give students plenty of time to find work if they don't land a spot in the program.

"By the beginning of February [2020] the students will hear what their lottery ranking number will be so they'll be able to hear from us by the end of January, because we really want to get a start on this so that students know if they have a position or don't have a position for the summer," she says.

Applications must be completed no later than 4:30pm on Monday, January 6, 2020.