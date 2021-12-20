Applications being accepted for EV charging station program

Applications are now being accepted to help increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations across Windsor-Essex.

Essex Powerlines is leading 'Charge Up', a program which will accept applications from qualified recipients, who would like to install charging infrastructure in public places, on-street, in multi-unit residential building, at workplaces or for light-duty vehicle fleets.

Joe Barile, General Manager, Essex Powerlines, says the program will be supported through funding from the Government of Canada. He says it will provide up to 50 per cent of the installation cost throughout Windsor-Essex, not just the Essex Powerline territory.

"EV chargers will become more prevalent. It's better to get ready before they become more prevalent than after they become more prevalent and you don't have the infrastructure in place," he says.

An exact dollar figure for the program has yet to be announced but more details are expected to be release in January 2022.

Barile believes quite a few organizations and groups take advantage of the program.

"Once the word gets out, I believe a number of applicants will take advantage of it. I would not be surprised if the total amount of the funding will be exhausted," he adds.

To learn more about this program and to find an application, please click here or email chargeup@essexpowerlines.ca.