Applications now open for 2023 Kraft Hockeyville

Applications are now open for the 17th Kraft Hockeyville.

Hockey communities across Canada can nominate their area for the chance to win an NHL game and $250,000 for their local arena.

Over the years the competition has awarded over $4.5 million to 93 communities in Canada.

A representative from Kraft Hockeyville's 2020 winning community, Twillingate NL, Grant White, says hosting an NHL game in their area was fantastic.

"All the tickets went to our community and surrounding community care, it was unbelievable. The connections we made with our partners, NHL, NHLPA were just fantastic, we had a great event and its something we won't forget."

White, says $250,000 goes a long way.

"As of right now we got a new chiller, a pump and some minor renovations so it was great for our facility that has been here since 1967."

He says nominating your community is quick and easy.

"We just visited the website, Krafthockeyville.ca, submitted our nominations and then we just rallied all the troops within the community and around the region and they continued to submit their submissions, written stories, videos and pictures."

A community's score comes from two major categories.

Nominations account for 80 per cent of the total score while 20 per cent of the score comes from the community's total rally points.

Rally points can be earned by submitting a nomination story, sharing it on Twitter, and adding photos of your arena.



Nominations close on February 19.

More information can be found on the Hockeyville website.

With files from AM800's The Shift



