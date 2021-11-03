Appointments for COVID-19 booster shots available in Windsor-Essex

Eligible people across Windsor-Essex can now start booking an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot.

Ontario announced Wednesday its expanding eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, prioritized groups were eligible to book their third dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in Windsor and Essex County.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says third doses will be available for individuals who have received their second dose at least six (6) months ago AND are:

- individuals over the age of 70 years (those born in 1951 or earlier); or

- Health care workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings (including long-term care home and retirement home staff and designated caregivers); or

- Indigenous populations; or

- those that live with an individual that identifies as Indigenous; or

- those who received the series of AstraZeneca vaccine or Johnson and Johnson vaccine

- Individuals who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine as their third dose. If you received an mRNA as your initial two doses the third dose should be the same vaccine product as the second dose.

Eligible residents can get their third dose at the following locations in Windsor and Essex County:

-The COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Devonshire mall. No walk-ins will be accepted at this time for third doses. To book an appointment, go to the online booking system or call the vaccination booking call center at 226-773-2200 for assistance.

- Participating pharmacies throughout Windsor-Essex

- Participating healthcare providers

Beginning on Monday, Nov. 8, the Community Response and Stabilization Team will provide booster doses to eligible persons at weekly pop-up immunization clinics in Leamington and West Windsor, with no appointments required.

The clinics will take place at the following locations and times:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Municipality of Leamington Town Hall 111 Erie St. N 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday

Windsor-Essex Community Health Centre – Sandwich Location 3325 College Ave., Windsor 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The clinics will be open to anybody aged 12+ for the first and second doses; however, the third dose will be available exclusively to those who meet the above-mentioned qualifying conditions.

The province say eligibility will expand to other groups based on age and risk -- and officials are eyeing a broad rollout early next year based on an interval of six to eight months after the second dose.