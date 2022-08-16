Approval for new fire station in Amherstburg deferred to next council

The Town of Amherstburg will have to wait a few more months before a new fire station gets approved.

During Monday night's Special Meeting, council voted unanimously to defer the approval for the reports.

The new station will replace Fire Stations No. 1 and No. 3.

The presentation from Masri O Architects regarding the design of a New-South Fire Station was asking council to approve the floor plan of 20,007 square feet of operational space, the site plan on the North East corner of the Libro Credit Union Centre property on County Road 18, the issuance of debt for an amount not to exceed $11.6-million, include in the 2023 Operational Budget the cost to fund the $11.6-million debenture, as well as administration be directed to work with Amherstburg Indoor Sports Association on potential funding strategies and grant opportunities to help reduce the overall operational and capital expenditure for the gymnasium or explore other options.

All of the reports have been deferred for next term of council.

Aldo DiCarlo, the Mayor of Amherstburg, agreed with the proposal being put on pause.

He says it just makes sense to let the new elected council make the decisions for the station.

"We do have some outstanding issues that are still concerns, especially the way the old stations are laid out and don't really meet current expectations, whether it be for new vehicles or health and safety, and decontamination. But being so close to a new term of council it just seemed to make sense that it was more of a pause than a deferral, I guess."

He says what councils main concern was if they approved the station last night.

"The cost, and of course, when you look at the fire station and the cost to build it right now, it's not much different then the increase in costs with everything. A lot of it affected by the pandemic, but also not just the cost of materials but also lack of available labour."

DiCarlo says he was happy that council agreed to defer it.

"Council was at least in agreement that we want to take another look at it, see if there's any potential savings. If it comes forward in the future, and the costs are still the same or potentially a little more, then hopefully that term of council will at least be comfortable in that it is the best decision at the time."

The Fire Chief will work alongside Masri O Architects and present a new plan to next council in December.