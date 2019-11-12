Approval for New Heritage Centre at John R. Park Homestead

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has approved moving forward on a new heritage centre at the John R Park Homestead.

After receiving a federal grant worth $600,000, he board of directors approved it's foundation raising funds for the cause.

The project needs to be completed by the end of next year, otherwise the grant expires.

Director of Conservation Services Kevin Money says the centre supports educational programs and heritage events.

"It is quite popular with school groups and for our various events where we have a lot of people potentially showing up on one particular day," says Money. " For example, during our Maple Festival, if we have a one day event for a Maple Festival, we can have over a thousand people there."

Money says a fundraiser will begin soon.

"The Essex Region Conservation Foundation in conjunction with ERCA itself, is going to be trying to match those dollars, so we are going to be seeking additional funds," he says. Adding, the next phase is to bring on an architect.

"Once design is done, we will proceed with construction next year and have it all completed and open to the public by December."

Money says the goal is to have a structure with fully accessible washrooms and a large common area for 90 school children.

— With files from CTV Windsor