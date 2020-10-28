Approval of Rainbow Crosswalk Delayed in LaSalle

A decision on a new crosswalk in LaSalle may have to wait until the New Year.

Town council had to defer Tuesday night's discussion on a rainbow intersection at Malden Road and Normandy Road in support of the LGBTQ community.

Private donations are planned to fund the $12,000 to $17,000 project, with the town agreeing to maintain the crosswalks moving forward.

Councillor Jeff Renaud tells AM800 News there are no existing regulations when it comes to entering an agreement to have a crosswalk painted by a community group.

He says administration will draft a report on how to best move forward.