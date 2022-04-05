April expected to be wetter than normal for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada is expecting a wet April for Windsor-Essex but the temperatures should be normal for this time of year.

Steven Flisfeder, Warning Preparedness Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says through mid-week and into later in the week, a system will bring some showers across southwestern Ontario.

Flisfeder says most of their long range modelling is predicting a wetter than normal April for all of southern Ontario.

"We don't know how many systems are going to come through, week-to-week, until we get closer to the actual event. But certainly this week with that first system, it's starting off as a wet Windsor," he says.

Flisfeder says the temperatures are expected to be near normal.

"For the month of April an average daytime high of 14 C and we're starting to get up close to that most of this week, getting around where we should be for this time of year. This week, max temperatures of around 11 C is what we would be expecting and that's pretty much where the forecast is looking," he says.

Flisfeder adds there are going to be periods where the temperature dips below normal.

"The overnight lows and early morning temperatures, they are going to be hovering around 0 C from time to time," he says. "If you're thinking of getting your winter tires switched over t your summertime tires, maybe just wait a week or two just to make sure we are out of those winter type temperatures."