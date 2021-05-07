Arbitrator Rules Nemak Violated Agreement in Closing its Windsor Plant

The union representing workers at Windsor's Nemak facility are calling it an "important victory."

Unifor has announced an arbitrator upheld the union's position Thursday that the company violated its collective agreement with Local 200 when it closed the plant in west Windsor and moved the operation to Mexico.

In a release, Unifor National President Jerry Dias states, "This decision brings us one step closer to a just outcome for our members who have displayed incredible determination despite enormous hardship and loss throughout this long dispute."

According to the release, Arbitrator Norm Jesin's decision refers the matter of remedy back to the parties, providing an opportunity to settle all remedial issues and should the parties be unable to reach an agreement it will be referred back to the arbitrator.

Hundreds rally to support Unifor's blockade of the Windsor Nemak plant, G.N. Booth Dr., September 12, 2019 (by AM800's Peter Langille)

The company announced in 2019 that it was shutting down the facility and moving it to Mexico.

In September 2019, the union and the workers formed a blockade outside the plant that lasted two weeks, until the courts intervened and both sides agreed to arbitration.

In November 2019, an arbitrator concluded that the union representing the workers did not establish that the employer violated the collective agreement.

Back in October 2020, an arbitrator's decision to allow the closure of the Windsor plant was overturned by a panel of judges of the Ontario Divisional Court.

At that time, Justice D.L. Corbett accepted Unifor's argument that it had a contractual commitment that the work must be done in Windsor, if it is to be done by Nemak anywhere.

The current collective agreement for Nemak's Windsor operation was reached in 2015 and was suppose to expire in 2023.

Prior to the plant closing, the union represented roughly 200 workers.