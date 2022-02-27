Area bakeries preparing for Paczki Day

Area bakeries are getting ready for Paczki Day.

At Stiemar Bread Windsor Company Limited on Ouellette Avenue, co-owner Anita Della Valle says the bakery is expecting to make roughly 40,000 paczki.

She says pre-orders have picked up this week.

Della Valle says the delicious treat will be offered at the bakery on Monday and Tuesday.

"We did that last year, just try to split up the crowds and make it more convenient for people," says Della Valle. "This year it didn't start off so good but all of a sudden now, this week we've been getting lots of orders."

Della Valle says her staff is preparing for Paczki Day.

"Some people just love the excitement and other people dread it but we end up working together and as long as we're organized, I think everybody is happy in the end," says Della Valle.

Della Valle says she's starting to feel the buzz for Paczki Day.

"We're going to have two locations of pick-up on the Tuesday," says Della Valle. "The prepaid orders will be in the back warehouse which will be like in and out and then the store on the Tuesday will be just for people who want to pick up last minute."

The bakery is taking pre-orders until noon on Friday for this coming Monday and Tuesday.

Della Valle says the bakery will have pre-packaged paczki for customers who have not placed an order.

Paczki Day takes place on Shrove Tuesday.