Area Bars and Restaurants Move into COVID-19 Lockdown

Bars and restaurants in Windsor-Essex will only be able to provide take out and delivery services during the lockdown and that's not enough to keep everyone's doors open.

Monday's lockdown comes during the holiday season, which is usually a profitable time of year for the service industry.

Many bars like Phog Lounge in downtown Windsor don't use a kitchen as a primary source of income.

Owner Tom Lucier offered poutines for pick-up once a week during the first lockdown.

He plans to open more days and use delivery services to try and tap into liquor sales this time around.

"The only stipulation is that it's with food, so the poutine saves us in that regard and allows us to almost run a reasonable business during the next lockdown," he says. "We don't know how long it's going to be. We says a month, but it could be three."

Manchester English Pub on Ouellette Avenue will be closing its doors for the duration of the lockdown.

Manager Dave Greenwood tells AM800 News there simply wasn't enough business to pay overhead during the first lockdown.

"I think there's a little bit of burnout with the take-out," says Greenwood. "It's still doing big business, but what I've seen and heard anecdotally is it's more the big box places that are doing much more take out than smaller local businesses."

General Manager Kristian Neill says take-out and delivery numbers support keeping Fionn MacCool's open.

He's more concerned about how the lockdown will effect front of house staff, who will see their hours and tip income cut drastically.

"A tipping wage or the regular minimum wage, it still doesn't seem to be enough to facilitate the holidays and continue to keep and a roof over their head as well," he says.

Indoor and outdoor dining is banned for the duration of the lockdown.