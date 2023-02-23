iHeartRadio
Area closures due to ice storm


There are a number of closures in the region following Wednesday's ice storm.

In Essex, town hall is closed along with the Gesto office and Harrow Arena.

The Essex Centre Sports Complex, Essex Recreation Centre and Maedel Community Centre remain open.

In Lakeshore, The Comber Community Centre and Fairgrounds are currently closed due to a downed power line.

The municipality has also shut down town hall.

In Amherstburg, the town has closed the Libro Centre due to power outages.

The town says all programming and rentals have been cancelled until further notice.

In LaSalle, the town has shut down its parks and trails for the remainder of today for safety reasons.

Essex County Library has closed some branches.

The branches include Kingsville, Essex, Harrow and McGregor 

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has closed conservation areas and trails closed until further notice. ERCA says the ice storm has created significant hazards.

