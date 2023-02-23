Area closures due to ice storm
There are a number of closures in the region following Wednesday's ice storm.
---
In Essex, town hall is closed along with the Gesto office and Harrow Arena.
The Essex Centre Sports Complex, Essex Recreation Centre and Maedel Community Centre remain open.
---
In Lakeshore, The Comber Community Centre and Fairgrounds are currently closed due to a downed power line.
The municipality has also shut down town hall.
---
In Amherstburg, the town has closed the Libro Centre due to power outages.
The town says all programming and rentals have been cancelled until further notice.
---
In LaSalle, the town has shut down its parks and trails for the remainder of today for safety reasons.
---
Essex County Library has closed some branches.
The branches include Kingsville, Essex, Harrow and McGregor
---
The Essex Region Conservation Authority has closed conservation areas and trails closed until further notice. ERCA says the ice storm has created significant hazards.