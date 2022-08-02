Area dog allegedly set on fire and tortured

A Windsor family is speaking out after their dog was allegedly tortured and set on fire.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Susan DaSilva says her daughter's 11-month-old husky 'Angel' went missing on Friday after getting loose from the yard.

She says later that night, police showed up at their home and said the dog was found but was in serious condition.

DaSilva says the dog was brought to the humane society and police said the dog was potentially set on fire and tortured.

"They had called the fire stations," says DaSilva. "They had seen if there were any fires in the area, they're trying to figure out what is going on and the way that she was found."

She says her daughter was not in town when the dog got loose.

"She is going through a horrific ordeal," she says. "She couldn't get back to say good bye to her baby."

DaSilva says the dog passed away on Monday.

"We just wish this would have turned out differently," says DaSilva. "We thought she was going to fight so hard and come home with us and it just turned out, the way we were not hoping for but she's in a better place and she's set free of her pain."

She says they moved to the downtown area about a month ago.

DaSilva says her daughter and her dog were harassed and threatened the first day they moved to the area.

She says her family is working with Windsor police.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page.