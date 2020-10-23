Area Golf Course has 'Great Season' Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Golf courses in Windsor-Essex faired surprisingly well over the summer, according to Tal Czudner with Rochester Place Golf Club in Lakeshore.

Operators across Essex County feared there would be financial hardships when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the spring , but the industry actually thrived when it was allowed to resume with physical distancing requirements in May.

"I think I would be lying if anybody thought that the golf industry would be as successful as it has been in 2020," Czudner added.

Czudner credits golfers with assuring courses stayed open all summer.

"The golfers were great in terms of adhering to the proper protocols and safety measures," he says. "Listen, Canadians are nice, we do what we're supposed to do. So this worked well for us for a lot of reasons."

He tells AM800 News the open space of a golf course made it a safe recreational option.

"Golf is a very COVID-19 friendly sport and people have a tad more flexibility from a time perspective," he says.

Czudner says there was actually a silver lining to golfers being off work when the pandemic first hit.

"There was a lot of people who golfed more than they normally do and there was a lot of people who were actually introduced to golf for the first time and they enjoyed it," he added.

The season ends for most courses near the end of November, but Czudner says it can last longer if weather stays warm into December.