Area Health Unit Reports 127 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 127 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the cases announced Monday morning, 16 are related to outbreaks, three are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, two are considered community spread and 106 are under investigation.

There are now 1141 active cases in the community with 83 confirmed cases in the hospital including 13 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit adds there are 118 suspected cases also in hospital.

The region has now recorded 5,861 cases since the pandemic began with 4,622 listed as resolved.

There are 13 outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with 14 workplace outbreaks, three hospital outbreaks, two school outbreaks and three community outbreaks.

There have been 98 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.