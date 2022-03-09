Area nurse supports removal of mask mandate

A local nurse who works in Detroit is all for lifting the mask mandate.

Liz called into AM800's The Morning Drive and says she's pro vaccine but feels it's time to move forward and live with COVID-19.

She also feels masks should remain in place in high risk settings such as hospitals, but that society cannot stay in a bubble.

"I am pro vaccine, my whole house is triple vaccinated," she continued. "I'm a nurse that's worked in Detroit since day one and I get people want to caution but we can't live in this bubble forever."

She says she understands being cautious.

"If you're feeling sick and you're not up to it wear a mask but we got to move forward in life. I mean unfortunately society has been in this bubble, stay at home, work forever, people don't want to get back to life and that's been an enabled society. I've worked in Detroit since day one and through the grace of God I haven't got it but we cannot stay in this bubble for the rest of life," she said

Liz also agrees with the removal of masks in schools.

"The schools have never been infested with COVID, they have never been that way. They've been on and off, we really don't know the true numbers because they have not really reported what it was. They just sent people home when there's been a whole class that's been shut down."

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued an order for mandatory mask wearing at the end June 2020.

At that time, the health unit said the order was put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as Windsor-Essex was the only region that stayed in Stage 1 of the province's reopening plan.

Ontario's mask mandate for the entire province went into effect in early October 2020.