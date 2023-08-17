Area Planet Fitness locations collecting back to school donations until midnight Friday

A local area gym is calling for last minute donations of back to school items.

Planet Fitness locations in Windsor, Sarnia and Chatham are collecting the items.

Windsor has two Planet Fitness locations, 7155 Enterprise Way and 4330 Walker Road.

Richard Chang is the general manager of the Walker Road location.

He says everything collected will be donated to area organizations.

"For the Sarnia and Chatham clubs, it would be the Boys and Girls Club. For the Windsor locations, the proceeds would go to the Big Brothers and Big Sisters program."

He says everyone is welcome to donate and it's not just limited to members.

"We do encourage anybody that is looking to give back to the community to supply anything they can to help these kids out. Obviously school supplies can be expensive so some homes can't afford them, we want to try to help out in those areas."

He says they are collecting a variety of items.

"Binders, pencils, paper, duo-tangs. Anything that a child would need in order to have everything that they need to learn and have the ability to focus at school without having to worry."

The items are being collected until midnight Friday, August 18.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi