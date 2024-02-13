Area residents make their way to local bakeries for Paczki Day

It's a busy day for area bakeries.

The bakeries have been working around the clock preparing for Paczki Day.

At Blak's Bakery on Langlois Avenue in Windsor, the bakery started making the filled treats last Thursday.

Owner Valerie Blak-Gill says her bakery will make roughly 40,000 paczki.

She says it was a busy morning for the bakery.

"We had people waiting outside before we even opened the door we had a line up," says Blak-Gill.

At Tony Blak's Union Bakery on Tecumseh Road East, Anthony 'Tony' Blak says his bakery bakes the paczki instead of frying them.

He says close to 10,000 paczki will be made.

"Kind of like on St. Paddy's Day, everybody wants to be Irish, on Paczki Day everybody wants to have a paczki and being a little bit Polish," says Blak.

The bakeries are offering a number of flavours including raspberry, custard, lemon and prune.

Today is Shrove Tuesday, also known as Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent on the Christian calendar.