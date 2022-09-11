Area restaurant owner excited for NFL season and what it means for business

A local bar and restaurant owner is excited for the start of the NFL season.

Matt Komsa, co-owner of The Goat Tap and Eatery in LaSalle and Lakeshore as well as The Bull & Barrel Urban Saloon in downtown Windsor, says the NFL season means draft beer and chicken wing sales start going through the roof.

He's expecting a boost in business during the football season.

Komsa is also anticipating more people coming out to watch the games since there are no longer COVID-19 restrictions in place.

"We definitely see a significant uptick in business during football season."

He says his establishments see a good turnout for every game.

"I think there's a little bit extra, extra spice this year just for the simple fact that last year we were still doing with COVID issues and border crossing issues but I feel like finally everything is opened up and it's back to business.

He says he's feeling the buzz and excitement for the football season.

"I think in Windsor you see fans of all the 32 NFL teams and I think that's great for the NFL that there's such a diverse fan base and obviously all of them are wrong if they're not Lions fans but every game is a good turnout," Komsa said.

COVID-19 restrictions were in place for bars and restaurants during the 2020-21 season and the 2021-2022 season.

The NFL season kicked off Thursday night with the Buffalo Bill squaring off against the defending Super Bowl champs, Los Angeles Rams.

The Detroit Lions begin their season at home Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles.