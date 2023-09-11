Arguments in trial of man accused in London, Ont., attack set to begin today

WINDSOR, Ont. - Arguments are set to get underway today at the trial of a man facing terror-related murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family in Ontario.

Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting members of the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk in London, Ont., on the evening of June 6, 2021.

He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in what prosecutors allege was an act of terrorism.

Jury selection for the trial, which is taking place in Windsor, Ont., wrapped last week, with 14 jurors and two alternates chosen.

Superior Court Justice Renee Pomerance ruled last year that a change of venue was warranted in the case, moving the trial from London to Windsor.

The reasons for that decision, as well as the evidence and arguments presented in court on the matter, cannot be disclosed due to a publication ban.