Armed and dangerous Forest Glade shooting suspect identified

Windsor Police have identified the outstanding suspect wanted in connection with a shooting outside of a bowling alley.

Officers made their way to a bowling alley in the 10000 block of Tecumseh Road East near Forest Glade Drive after a call came in to report a large group of people fighting.

That’s when the April 9th shooting occurred, which left 5 men with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of gunshot wounds.

The five victims have been released from hospital, and police have made a number of arrests.

One person they’re still looking for is 22-year-old Fernando Anthony Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe is described as a male, Hispanic, 5'2 - 5'5", 150 - 170 lbs. and has "Ratcliffe" tattooed on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a yellow/brown coat with black sleeves, a grey hooded sweater underneath, a black facemask, and a blue baseball hat with white "L.A." lettering.

April 19, 2022

Ratcliffe is wanted on 5 counts of attempted murder, one count of discharging a firearm recklessly, and one count of occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

Ratcliffe is considered armed and dangerous, and police are asking for public assistance in locating the suspect. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is requested to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

