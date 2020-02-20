Armed Home Invasion in Leamington



WINDSOR — A scary morning for a Leamington family who were the victims of an armed home invasion.

Provincial Police were called to an area hospital around noon on Tuesday in response to an incident that happened earlier in the day at a home on Orchard Heights Ave.

Police say a man was woken by four masked men who went into the home as he and his family were sleeping and demanded cash.

The victim was then assaulted with a weapon and needed to be treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The suspects were wearing dark coloured clothing, with masks covering their faces and fled in a light coloured Chrysler.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leamington OPP major crime unit at 519-326-2544.

