Armed robbery in Leamington under investigation

Leamington OPP are searching for a suspect following a robbery in the town.

Just after 4 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to a business at Seacliff Drive West and Erie Street South and learned that a man armed with an edged weapon demanded money.

Police say the suspect was confronted and fled on foot, while the store employee was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5'7" tall, 180 pounds and was wearing a grey backpack, black hoodie, grey jeans and black shoes.

Anyone in the area with video surveillance systems from a residence or a business are asked to check their footage to see if they captured the suspect in this incident. If so, you're asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.