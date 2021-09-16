Armed robbery suspect arrested by Windsor Police
Windsor Police have identified and arrested the suspect involved in an armed robbery from earlier this week.
According to police, on Monday at 11:10 p.m, patrol officers responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred at a convenience store located in the 4600 block of Seminole Street.
Investigators learned that the suspect had entered the store armed with a knife and demanded money.
A 34-year-old man from Windsor is facing a charge of robbery, and has been released on an undertaking with a future court date.