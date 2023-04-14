Armed suspects wanted in downtown aggravated assault

The Windsor Police Service is looking for four suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated assault downtown.

On the evening of April 6th, officers were called to the 1300-block of University Avenue West after getting a call about a group of people who were damaging a vehicle.

Police learned that a man had been attacked by four male suspects who were armed with weapons inside a home but was able to escape and ran to his vehicle which was parked in front of the property but the suspects gave chase and began to damage the vehicle.

One suspect was identified as David Sirls, 47, who's wanted on a charge of assault with a weapon.

Another suspect is described as having an olive complexion, short brown hair, 5'10", 195 pounds and was wearing a black sweatshirt, grey jeans, and white running shoes. He is wanted for assault with a weapon, uttering threats, pointing a firearm, and mischief.

The other suspect is described as a man wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and a red baseball hat who's wanted for assault with a weapon and mischief.