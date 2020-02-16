Army Meets Navy to Support Local Veterans

A special hockey game is planned today in Windsor to support local veterans.

The 3rd annual Army versus Navy hockey game will be held in the Main Bowl of the WFCU Centre at 12pm Sunday.

The free event is hosted by Adopt-A-Vet, a non-profit organization that raises money to support local veterans.

Captain Brad Krewench with the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment is the founder of Adopt-A-Vet.

He says the program works to support veterans in long-term and nursing homes. "They've outlived all their friends and families and they're left alone now in the home. So me and some of the local serving guys raised some money and spent Christmas Eve with them and we realized that's something we needed to do, so that's how Adopt-A-Vet was born", says Krewench.

After the game, the solider's and sailors will be hosting a free family skate.

Along with collecting donations to support local veterans, the event will also be collecting non-perishable food items that will be donated to local women's shelters and food banks.