A Leamington man has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault.

The OPP say a woman reported being approached in a parking lot where she was allegedly assaulted on November 24, 2019 at 11pm.

Two days later on November 26, 2019, police arrested a suspect.

Andrew LaBute,44, has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement and criminal harassment.

He appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice and has been remanded in custody.