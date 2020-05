A Windsor woman has been charged following a string of thefts at pharmacies in Essex County.

In March and this April, the OPP investigated thefts in Essex, Kingsville and Leamington.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested a 24-year-old Windsor woman on April 22nd.

Alicia Biafore is charged with two counts of theft over $5,000 and three counts of theft under $5,000.