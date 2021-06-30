Arrest Made After Black Lives Matter Flag Stolen in Dresden

An arrest has been made after a Black Lives Matter flag was stolen in Chatham-Kent.

Officers responded to a theft complaint on June 20 in Dresden.

The investigation revealed a man had stolen the flag from the corner of Main St. and North St. fleeing the area on a motorcycle.

Police say the same flag was removed from the area the night before, found in a nearby garbage can and put back up by a resident.

Investigators were able to identify the man responsible and, on Monday, arrested the 41-year-old from Dresden.

He's charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000.

In a release police say, "We would like to remind everyone that hate or bias has no place in our society. This behaviour will not be tolerated in Chatham-Kent."

The man is scheduled to appear in court in August.