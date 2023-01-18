iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Arrest made in Chatham restaurants break-ins


(Archives - CTV News)

Chatham-Kent police have made an arrest after a couple of break-ins at two Chatham restaurants.

Police say they have charged a 37-year-old Chatham man with break and enter.

According to police, the man was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with a probation order.

As AM800 news reported on Monday, police responded to a break and enter at Chuck's Roadhouse Restaurant on Grand Avenue West and while they were investigating discovered a break and enter happened next door at Wimpy's Diner.

The man was released with conditions and will appear in court in February.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE