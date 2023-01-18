Arrest made in Chatham restaurants break-ins

Chatham-Kent police have made an arrest after a couple of break-ins at two Chatham restaurants.

Police say they have charged a 37-year-old Chatham man with break and enter.

According to police, the man was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with a probation order.

As AM800 news reported on Monday, police responded to a break and enter at Chuck's Roadhouse Restaurant on Grand Avenue West and while they were investigating discovered a break and enter happened next door at Wimpy's Diner.

The man was released with conditions and will appear in court in February.