iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Arrest Made in Hotel Arson

AM800-News-Windsor-Police-Headquarters

Charges have been laid in connection with an arson investigation in Windsor.

Around 2am Monday morning, police were called to a fire at a hotel on Huron Church Rd. which was already out when officers arrived on scene.  

The fire was contained to a single room and investigators determined it was intentionally set, causing extensive water damage throughout the hotel.   

A 43-year old Windsor man who was staying at the hotel was arrested and is facing a charge of arson - disregard for human life.

He'll appear in court at a later date.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE