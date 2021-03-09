Arrest Made in Hotel Arson

Charges have been laid in connection with an arson investigation in Windsor.

Around 2am Monday morning, police were called to a fire at a hotel on Huron Church Rd. which was already out when officers arrived on scene.

The fire was contained to a single room and investigators determined it was intentionally set, causing extensive water damage throughout the hotel.

A 43-year old Windsor man who was staying at the hotel was arrested and is facing a charge of arson - disregard for human life.

He'll appear in court at a later date.